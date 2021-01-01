From flying fisherman
Flying Fisherman Adult Unisex Polarized Black Fade Frame/Smoke Blue Mirror Lens Plastic | 7766BSB
Live each day to the fullest while wearing the Flying Fisherman Ripple Sunglasses. Vintage inspired medium fit frame delivered in a colorful ombre fade design and classic cat eye profile. Polarized triacetate lenses are hard coated for scratch resistance, eliminate glare and reduce eye fatigue. Light weight and chic make this pair of sunglasses a must on or off the water! Flying Fisherman Adult Unisex Polarized Black Fade Frame/Smoke Blue Mirror Lens Plastic | 7766BSB