Hill's Science Diet Adult Tender Chicken Dinner Canned Cat Food, 5.5-oz, case of 24

Hill's Science Diet Adult Tender Chicken Dinner Canned Cat Food provides your four-legged friend with great tasting nutrition for a long, happy life. Made with wholesome ingredients such as tender chicken, this nourishing recipe is balanced to meet your pet’s needs, support healthy digestion and promote an ideal body weight. Manufactured in the United States, every ingredient meets strict requirements for purity and nutrient content which exceed industry standards. Formulated for adult cats from 1 to 6 years of age, this Hill’s Science Diet provides your cat the nutrition she needs for a lifetime of health and happiness.