Hill's Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Roasted Vegetable & Chicken Medley Canned Cat Food, 2.9-oz, case of 24

Keep your feline fit with the Hill's Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Roasted Vegetable & Chicken Medley Canned Cat Food. Perfect for cats that are watching their waistlines, this breakthrough nutrition is specially formulated to achieve a healthy weight and improve their quality of life. Vet approved for quality and cat approved for taste, the proprietary blend of ingredients is proved to help cats lose weight—which in turn can extend their lives and preserve those happy purrs and soft nuzzles for as long as possible. Plus, the balanced nutrition is actually suitable for lean cats, which makes it the diet of choice for multi-cat homes with multi-needs.