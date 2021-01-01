Adult Coloring Book Dragonfly self coloring T-Shirt

Intricate dragonfly design for self coloring. Use Fabric Markers to personalise and bring this tshirt to life.Bring your coloring skills to a new level with this t-shirt. Colour and create your own one of a kind masterpiece. Great family fun and coloring activity and can also be used for coloring competitions. Great as gifts especially to those who love adult coloring books and children coloring books. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem