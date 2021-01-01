From coloring books & t-shirts

Adult Coloring Book Dragonfly self coloring T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intricate dragonfly design for self coloring. Use Fabric Markers to personalise and bring this tshirt to life.Bring your coloring skills to a new level with this t-shirt. Colour and create your own one of a kind masterpiece. Great family fun and coloring activity and can also be used for coloring competitions. Great as gifts especially to those who love adult coloring books and children coloring books. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com