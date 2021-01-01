SUPERIOR Adsila Apricot 8 ft. x 10 ft. Modern Floral Polypropylene Area Rug, Pink

Instantly attract attention with the contemporary styling of the Adsila Area Rug. This nature-inspired piece features an assortment of delicate vines that flow seamlessly throughout. Ideal for the transitional or modern decorator, this rug instantly creates a sense of calmness and relaxation in any room in your home. Boasting an incredibly plush and velvety feeling underfoot, this area rug crafted from 100% Polypropylene fibers, and the well-made jute backing makes this rug a long-lasting and durable option for the home. This rug is 0.47 in. in thickness and is crafted with two different types of yarns to create a raised textured effect with a semi-iridescent finish to liven up your tile or hardwood floors. Color: Apricot.