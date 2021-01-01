From ctl
CTL ADS MTIP2153 Class 22" LED Black Monitor
Advertisement
The CTL line ADS offers many of the advantages of IPS panel displays but with superior performance. These high-quality displays are ideal for photographers, graphic designers, business use and home entertainment..22" screen for your viewing pleasure.TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.VGA/HDMI: ready to connect with both VGA and HDMI ports.Meets or exceeds ENERGY STAR standard.1920 x 1080 screen resolution delivers excellent detail.Weighs 7.1 lbs..Fully integrated sound: get powerful built-in audio without cluttering your desk with external speakers.Comes in black.16:9 aspect ratio enables widescreen viewing