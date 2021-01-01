From ctl

CTL ADS MTIP2153 Class 22" LED Black Monitor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The CTL line ADS offers many of the advantages of IPS panel displays but with superior performance. These high-quality displays are ideal for photographers, graphic designers, business use and home entertainment..22" screen for your viewing pleasure.TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.VGA/HDMI: ready to connect with both VGA and HDMI ports.Meets or exceeds ENERGY STAR standard.1920 x 1080 screen resolution delivers excellent detail.Weighs 7.1 lbs..Fully integrated sound: get powerful built-in audio without cluttering your desk with external speakers.Comes in black.16:9 aspect ratio enables widescreen viewing

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com