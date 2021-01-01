Adriel 60" Recessed Arm Loveseat

This loveseat leans into a glam look with its shiny nailhead trim and velvet-like fabric. It's made in the USA from a blend of solid and engineered wood, and it's built on short, tapered legs with a classic brown finish. This loveseat showcases a curved back, sloping arms, and seat cushions that are all wrapped in tan upholstery, and they're filled with foam for the right amount of support while you kick back during movie night. Best of all? This loveseat includes three toss pillows with patterned and solid designs that bring a layered look to your living room decor.