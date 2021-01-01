Adorn Table Lamp by Currey & Company - Color: Black - Finish: Brass - (6000-0566)

The Adorn Table Lamp by Currey & Company offers an elegant accent suitable for a wide range of dÃ©cor styles. A clear, beveled base anchors the fixture, sending up an open metal A-frame that supports its dual candelabra-style lamping and the rounded, rectangular shade of Shantung Silk that surrounds it. This bold, opaque shade focuses the lamping above and below, providing a stylish contrast with the visually lighter framework below to create an unforgettable adornment. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Shape: Oval. Color: Black. Finish: Antique Brass with Clear