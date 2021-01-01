Adoption Behaviour of Farmers Regarding Hybrid Rice Cultivation (Paperback)

The main objective of the study was to determine farmers' adoption behavior on hybrid rice cultivation. The study also explored the relationship between farmers' extent of adoption of hybrid rice cultivation and their selected characteristics. Besides these, attempts were also made to understand farmers' assessment of hybrid rice as an innovation, their perceived benefits of hybrid rice cultivation, and problems faced by farmers in hybrid rice cultivation. A computed adoption quotient was used to measure farmers' extent of adoption of hybrid rice cultivation, while Pearson's co-efficient of correlation (r) was used to explore the relationships between the concerned variable. Nine characteristics of the farmers, namely age, education, family size, farm size, annual income, extension media contact, innovativeness, cosmopoliteness, farmers' knowledge were considered for the study. Bagunda and Panihori villages of Phulpur upazila under Mymensingh district were the local of the study. A total number of 200 farmers, who adopted hybrid rice in the boro season of 2008-09, were the population and randomly selected 100 farmers were constituted the sample of the study.