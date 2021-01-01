Adney Abstract Handwoven Brown/Red Area Rug

The posh, over-dyed style found within this vibrant rug will be stylish in any space. Flatwoven using a polyester weave, the trendy design and bold series of colors flawlessly fashions a sense of chic charm. Maintaining a flawless fusion of affordability and durable decor, this piece is a prime example of impeccable artistry and design. Intricately crafted beneath the delicate care of a weaver's hand, this flawlessly fashioned piece is sure to highlight the already dazzling design found within your home décor. Woven together making sure to dedicate hours to ensuring its perfection, each thread is exquisitely joined, tied off, and sculpted to create an end product that will be truly timeless in any room. Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'