Cool Matching Special People Around Love Designs Admit It Life Would Be So Boring Without Me Funny Wife Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Show off love and excitement with your dad, mom, sister, brother or best friend with this adorable art! Men and women must send this art as birthday, Christmas, Valentines Day or graduation presents to the priceless people around them with affection. Lift up the spirits and hearts of cute boys, girls, kids and toddlers and let them put it on Friendship Day! Family, friends and colleagues who have fun and positive attitudes must celebrate and use this in exciting parties, holidays and special occasions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only