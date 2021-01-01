From moen
MOEN Adler Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with Reflex and Power Clean in Matte Black
Advertisement
The Adler family offers a classic style and one-handle convenience. With its smooth curves and minimalist aesthetics, the Adler collection suites a variety of decor preferences. Soft geometric curves and uncomplicated style features give the Adler collection an ageless yet fashion-forward presence. Tailored yet relaxed, the Adler collection is an exercise in design balance. This lustrous collection works seamlessly with today's lifestyles. Color: Matte Black.