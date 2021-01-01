Adler Honey Brown Accent Chair Set of 2

Part of Adler Collection from Coast To Coast|Crafted from solid wood and iron|Lustrous adler honey brown finish|Worn finished metal|Tapered legs|Delicate arc side supports|.Form and function flow through the winding curves of this solid wood and iron accent chair. The grains of the Sheesham wood gleam in a lustrous Adler Honey Brown finish - perfectly set off by the worn finish of the metal. Tapered legs continue the rhythm as they arch upward to the base into the deceptively delicate arc of the side supports. Packaged in sets of two, priced individually.