Adjustable T2 T Mount lens to Fuji X Adapter T Mount to Fujifilm X Mount Adapter Compatible with Fujifilm XMount Cameras XPro2 XE2 XE3 XA5 XM1 XT1.

Best Quality Guranteed. Solid T2 mount to Fuji x mount adapter converter allows T/T2 mount telescope Lens to fit on Fujifilm x-mount Mirrorless cameras Infinity focus. Lens mount is adjustable There is no electrical contacts in the adapter ring. Exposure and focus has to be adjusted manually. Automatic diaphragm, auto-focusing, or any other functions will not operated with using this adapter Compatible with T mount T2 telescope Lens & Fujifilm x-mount Mirrorless Digital Camera X-A5 z-a7 X-A10 x-pro1 X-Pro2 x-pro3 x-e1 X-E2 X-E3 x-m1 x-t1 X-T2 x-t3 X-T10 X-T20 x-t30 x-t100 X-H1