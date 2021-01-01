From silicon valley air expert inc.
Adjustable T Mount Lens to Canon EOS R Adapter TT2 Mount to EOS R Mount Adapter T Mount to EOS R Adapter fits T T2 Mount Telephoto Lens Canon EOS R.
Advertisement
T2 lens EOS R adapter T2 lens EOS RP adapter allows T mount mount lens to fit on Canon EOS R mount Mirrorless camera Infinity remains unchanged so the lens does not need to be re-collimated or Shimmed Lens mount is adjustable avoiding lens up side down There are no electrical contact Exposure and focus has to be adjusted manually Aft focus is not available T mount Canon RF adapter/ T mount EOS RF adapter is compatible with Canon EOS Mirrorless cameras EOS R/ EOS RP