SONGMICS Set of 2 Adjustable Swivel Bar Stool Chairs Counter Stools, Breakfast Chairs with Arms and Back, PU, Black
Comfortable Seat: covered with wear-resistant PU, waterproof & easy to clean; high density foam makes the dinning chair Barstools extremely comfortable. Material: PU, Chrome plated iron Adjustable & swivel: auto-return cylinder with height adjustment with a built in 360° swivel function and footrest, allowing stool to adjust from counter to bar heights (24. 6"-32. 5") Sturdy & stable: features thicker and larger chrome base (ø16. 2"), much more durable & steady; Max Static Load capacity up to 440lbs Floor friendly: non-slip rubber ring bottom to prevent floor from scratching Assembly & sizes: easy assembly with manual & tools; Overall size: 17. 4"L x 16. 1"W x (36. 6" - 45. 3") H, Seat size: 17. 4"L x 14. 6"W x 12. 6"H