Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow - STANDARD - Also in: KING, QUEEN

The fluffiness of down, support of memory foam, amazing next-to-skin feel. Do you prefer a soft or firm pillow? Or are you like us, constantly looking for that elusive high loft pillow with the perfect balance of soft comfort and healthy support? Look no further, this is THAT pillow! Smartly designed using innovative shredded high-density memory foam filling, this sleeps like no ordinary pillow. It has the puffy high loft of a fresh loaf of bread with never-flat cushiony support for the perfect balance of soft yet supportive comfort that will have you relax and asleep in seconds. Who is this pillow for? Back sleepers, side sleepers, stomach sleepers and back/side hybrid sleepers. Anyone can create their dream pillow by adding or removing fills to fit their sleeping style. This pillow is great for those who enjoys fluffy cushioning without sacrificing comfortable neck support. At its highest setting, it\'s ideal for sleepers who likes taller pillows and frequently sleep with two pillows.