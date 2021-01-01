Adjustable Satellite Speaker Bracket, 2 Pieces, Black, Screw/Double-Sided Tape Mount (Size: 65-125cm)

Adjustable height: The adjustable height of the metal column is 65cm-125cm, which is the perfect complement to your home entertainment system and can position your speakers. High-quality tray: The speaker tray is fixed with screws and double-sided tape, which is suitable for the back/bottom screw holes. Of course, if your speaker is fixed with screws at the bottom, please measure your hole spacing first. Stable base: high-density wooden base, thick and durable, stable and not shaking. Can be used for a long time. Cable management: Your speaker cable can be threaded from the base to the branch pipe (1.2cm wire can be worn), so you can say goodbye to messy, away from danger. Easy to assemble: The speaker stand has non-damaged feet and can be assembled in a few minutes.