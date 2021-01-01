Adjustable Rolling Salon Stool Swivel Massage Stool,Black

*Features: High quality: the salon stool is made of high quality steel and sponge material, sturdy and durable to use Soft and comfortable: features with foam padded seat and back, you will not feel tired even after long-time sitting Adjustable height: the seat height can be adjusted from 18.3" to 24" by a simple lifting at the handle under the seat, which can meet varied needs Heavy duty: built in solid structure with high weight capacity up to 264.6 Lb 360°Swivel: the seat can be 360°rotated, you can fetch things or chat with others without moving, super convenient stools to have in the kitchen or at the bar Stylish design: simple and fashionable stools add a sense of elegance to your room, and the modern design is compatible seamlessly with any décor of occasion Versatile: counter height stools perfectly suit your kitchen counter, also works great in the massage shop, bars, pubs, café and so on Easy to assemble: simple assembly required, easy to install under the manual enclosed