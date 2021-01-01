Adjustable Neoprene Neck Shoulder Strap for Cameras and Binoculars - Comfortable Fit with Anti Slip Rubber Material - Perfect Design for Binocular.

ENJOY IN COMFORT - This Wide Comfortable Neck Strap is Adjustable for Preferred Positioning and Breathable for Maximum Comfort and Fit, Perfect form Men, Women, and Children. HIGH QUALITY - Wide, Well Padded with a Anti-slip Layer inside which helps you Prevent Accidental Slip of your Expensive Camera or Binoculars. CONVENIENT DESIGN - Camera Binoculars Neck Shoulder Belt Strap Has an Comfortable Elastic Section around the Neck to Reduce Neck Tension. UNIVERSAL STRAP - This Universal Strap Fits All Brands of Binoculars and DSLR Cameras, Including: Nikon, Canon, Sony, Olympus, Samsung, Pentax, Olympus, and More. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - This Wide Comfortable Unisex Anti-Slip Neoprene Neck/Shoulder Belt Strap is Specially Sturdy Designed to Last for Many Years!