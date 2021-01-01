If you’re always rolling your machines across the shop to use them or store them away, you know how frustrating it can be when a cord gets in the way or you have to lift the machine over a crack. The PM-3800 high-clearance mobile base features larger wheels and a higher base to make sure uneven terrain and small obstacles don’t slow you down. This is the easiest way to get true, uninhibited workshop mobility. BORA Adjustable Mobile Base | PM-3800