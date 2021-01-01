Adjustable Measuring Spoon White,Creative Double End Adjustable Scale, Eight Stalls Measuring Spoon,Measuring Dry/Semi-Liquid Ingredients,Metering Spo

Product description:Reduce kitchen clutter – 9 measurements in 1 handy tool! Accurately measure small amounts of wet or dry ingredients with this 9-in-1 measuring spoon. It’s so easy to use – just slide the adjuster to your desired amount and scoop or pour your ingredient for a precise measurement.The sturdy, plastic construction is long-lasting and durable. Simply wipe clean or toss in the dishwasher for fast cleaning. Measurements will not wear off. High-quality construction with adjusters that smoothly slide and lock into place.One end measures 1/8 tsp, ¼ tsp, ½ tsp, ¾ and 1 teaspoon, while the other side measures 1 tsp, 1-1/2, 2, 2-1/2 tsp and 1 tablespoon.Perfect for baking, with precise measurements for yeast, baking soda and other dry ingredients. Makes a thoughtful gift for aspiring and expert chefs and bakers.