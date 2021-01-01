Adjustable M42 Lens to Fuji X Adapter 42mm Screw Mount Lens to X Mount Adapter Compatible with Fujifilm XMount XPro1 XPro2 XE1 XE2 XE3 XA5 XM1 XT1.

Solid M42 mount to Fuji x mount adapter allows M42 42mm screw mount Lens to fit on Fujifilm x-mount Mirrorless cameras Infinity focus. Copper Lens mount, solid and durable There is no electrical contacts in the adapter ring. Exposure and focus has to be adjusted manually. Automatic diaphragm, auto-focusing, or any other functions will not operated with using this adapter Compatible with M42 42mm Universial Screw Mount Lens (eg Pentax Takumar, Helios )& Fujifilm X-mount Mirrorless Digital Camera X-A5 X-A7 X-A10 X-Pro1 X-Pro2 X-Pro3 X-E1 X-E2 X-E3 X-M1 X-T1 X-T2 X-T3 X-T10 X-T20 X-T30 X-T100 X-H1