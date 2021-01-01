Adjustable Laptop Stand Portable Laptop Table with Foldable Legs Notebook Computer Desk for Laptop Reading and Writing Lap Tray for Eating in Bed.

Best Quality Guranteed. Larger Size The surface size of the laptop table is 23.6' x 11.8' or 20.5' x 11.8', leaving more space for daily use. Fit for 17' laptop or smaller. Spacious stand up desk elevates laptops up to 17 inches wide. Easy to Use Fully assembled, Two auto-lock buttons on each side easily enable quick changes in height. Its legs can be set to 5 different heights (adjustable from 9.4' - 12.6'). With two circle buttons, they can be also used to adjust the surface level to 4 different angles (from 0-36). Beat the Heat The laptop stand equips with a super powerful and silent CPU fan which is powered through USB ports to strongly suck up hot air from underneath of your laptop for active heat dissipation. Keep your laptop always cool when using it. Highly VersatileThis table can be used as a multi-functional workstation, a standing desk for office work, a snack tray for watching TV, a laptop or tablet