Mind Reader Adjustable Height Laptop Desk, Couch End Table, Side Table, Over Bed Desk with Shelf, Storage Basket, White, Wood

Make your working lunches more efficient with an overbed laptop desk from Mind Reader Products. Are you still using an awkward folding table to try and eat lunch while doing work on your laptop or watching TV? Have you found yourself sitting on a couch and hunching over a low coffee table as you try to work and eat, giving yourself back pain and distracting discomfort? Take your working lunch to the next level with a sleek, convenient end table that easily functions as a convenient surface for working, eating, or even reading. The adjustable height levels make it easy to fit over the arm of the couch, or over a bed. This unique desk is designed to fit cozily alongside your couch, bed, or armchair, and includes four handy wheels to make it easy to move into position, with locking levers that prevent it from rolling away while you eat or work. The low-profile base can fit underneath a couch or bed frame, so you can pull the table close to you or push it further away to a position that’s best-suited for your needs. Rest a laptop or a plate on the tabletop surface to work or eat in comfort. A lower wire shelf and mounted basket can also be used for additional storage of books, magazines, power supplies, video games, etc. as needed. Slide the desk into position when you need it, then easily slide it back into place. The Mind Reader adjustable height overbed desk lets you enjoy lunch from a comfortable position, or work efficiently from anywhere in the house. Dimensions: 11″ L x 19″ W x 23″ - 30.75″ H Tabletop Surface: 11″ L x 19″ W Storage Basket: 9.25″ L x 2.5″ W x 7.5″ H Materials: Powder-Coated Steel, Particle Board