From mondawe

Mondawe Adjustable Heating Massage Power Lift Recliner Chair(Gray) | OR-W19AE-OF

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Powered lift design with electric motor that could push the entire chair up to help the senior stand up easily, also ideal for persons who have difficulty getting out of a chair. heat Function for the lumbar part, which provides you with a totally relaxation. overstuffed Pillow designed on back, seat and armrest for support and comfort with a high back, thick cushion and high grade upholstery, provide a very comfortable sitting feel and enhances safety. Mondawe Adjustable Heating Massage Power Lift Recliner Chair(Gray) | OR-W19AE-OF

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com