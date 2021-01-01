Powered lift design with electric motor that could push the entire chair up to help the senior stand up easily, also ideal for persons who have difficulty getting out of a chair. heat Function for the lumbar part, which provides you with a totally relaxation. overstuffed Pillow designed on back, seat and armrest for support and comfort with a high back, thick cushion and high grade upholstery, provide a very comfortable sitting feel and enhances safety. Mondawe Adjustable Heating Massage Power Lift Recliner Chair(Gray) | OR-W19AE-OF