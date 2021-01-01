From essick air products

Adjustable Hand Wrist Straps Lanyard 10 Pack 95 inches Nylon Lanyard with Movable Button for Phone Camera GoPro PSP Flashlight Keychains USB Flash.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Wide Application - hand wrist straps perfectly fit for iPhone, Samsung, cell Phones, camera, Joy-Con, VR controller, flashlight, keychain, usb flash driver and more portable device. High Quality - hand wrist straps are made in durable nylon, strong enough for using anywhere. Movable Button - Hand straps with durable movable button, fixing more different size as you need. Portable - Light weight and easy to connect, which could keep your small items safe and handy. Long Size - Total length is 9.5 inch and 6.5 inch wrist hand loop.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com