From essick air products
Adjustable Hand Wrist Straps Lanyard 10 Pack 95 inches Nylon Lanyard with Movable Button for Phone Camera GoPro PSP Flashlight Keychains USB Flash.
Advertisement
Wide Application - hand wrist straps perfectly fit for iPhone, Samsung, cell Phones, camera, Joy-Con, VR controller, flashlight, keychain, usb flash driver and more portable device. High Quality - hand wrist straps are made in durable nylon, strong enough for using anywhere. Movable Button - Hand straps with durable movable button, fixing more different size as you need. Portable - Light weight and easy to connect, which could keep your small items safe and handy. Long Size - Total length is 9.5 inch and 6.5 inch wrist hand loop.