Adjustable Floor Chair,Padded Kids Gaming Sofa Chair,Folding Floor Recliner Ergonomic Chair with Back Support for Video-Gaming,Meditation,Reading,TV Watching,Black

Description Durable: made of high quality steel frame, linen fabric, polyester lining and cushion sponge, it can be used for a long time, and match your decoration with the best color. Adjustable backrest: 90° to 180°, 5 adjustable angles to meet various needs. Multi stage regulation prevents back acid. Pillows can provide you with a comfortable rest or as a bed. Dimensions: package dimensions: 43.7"L x 25.6" W x 13"D; unfolded dimensions: 78.3" L x 44"W; seat back height: 24.4" H. Multifunctional floor chair: very suitable for living room, bedroom, floating window, dormitory, tatami and other purposes. Read, play games, watch TV, meditate, work by the bed . Folding recliner saves storage space. Its adjustable function allows you to switch from sitting position to sleeping position just by lifting the light cushion.