Adjustable Cell Phone Stand Foldable Portable Phone Stand Phone Holder for Desk Desktop Tablet Stand Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro XS Max XR X.

Universal Compatibility * The adjustable cell phone stand fits for Nintendo Switch and all size of smartphones & tablets even with the case, like iPhone 11 Pro XS Max XS XR X 8 Plus 8 7 Plus 7 6S Plus 6S 6 SE, Samsung Galaxy S10e S10+ S10 S9+ S9 S8+ S8 Note 10 9 8, Google Pixel, iPad air, iPad mini etc. Adjustable Height & Angle* cell phone stand holder is in accordance with ergonomic design. The height can be easily adjusted between 3.93in-5.5in, the angle is adjustable between 0-72, providing you comfortable viewing angle which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain. Foldable & Portable * The compact and light design makes it easy to put in your backpack or pocket. You can use it to watch movies on flights or talking to family and friends for a handsfree use! A perfect companion for travel. Anti-Slip Design* The whole pad back and the bottom of this cell phone stand are fully covered by anti-skid silicone, which