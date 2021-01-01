Looking to upgrade a tired bedframe? Or are you hoping to outfit the guest bedroom with a comfortable new bed? With its timeless form and classic design, this adjustable bed frame is compatible with most standard box springs, foundations, headboards and footboards, and can support any standard innerspring or memory foam mattress. Made from high-quality steel in a matte black finish, this traditional design is defined by a series of center slats and four legs with heavy-duty casters. For an inviting ensemble in any bedroom, roll out a chevron area rug to define the space, then place a simple one-drawer nightstand on each side of this streamlined platform bed. Dress a foam-top mattress in crisp cotton sheets and a quilted comforter, then pile on floral accent pillows, fringed shams, and a crocheted throw to round out the design. Size: Twin/Full