Adjustable And Foldable Leisure Futon Sofa Bed, Lazy Sofa, Floor Sofa, With Two Pillows, Red

This stylish mid-century modern sofa is full of performance. The lazy functional sofa adopts a unique design and a variety of practical functions, designed to enhance your home interior decoration and daily life. Simple and stylish appearance and foldable nature can improve your quality of life. It can be seamlessly integrated into countless internal spaces. Daily time can provide you with a comfortable rest area, and in special times, it can even make room for you to hold a party at home. Fabric: Red Polyester Blend