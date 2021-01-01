SmileMart 35.4"x23.6"x71" Adjustable 5 Tier Metal Storage Shelving Display Rack for Garage/Warehouse/Living Room

Our storage rack is constructed of high-quality steel and MDF boards. Its steel frame structure holds the MDF firmly ensuring that this storage rack remains sturdy. Due to the premium steel, the maximum weight capacity for each tier is 386 pounds, evenly distributed and on a level surface. The middle supporting beam in each team holds the MDF board in place and allows for a heavier weight capacity compared to other storage racks. The storage rack has five-tiers for storage and shelving. The height of each tier can be adjusted to meet your different needs. The shelves can be adjusted to be smaller for items with a smaller height or the shelves can be removed to form a larger space for taller items. The 5-tier storage rack includes 16 piece plastic feet so you can build it as a shelving unit or a horizontal workbench. This storage rack is extremely versatile making it perfect for most basements, storage rooms, workshops, shops, living rooms and even kitchens. The surface is covered by powder coating with smooth edges allowing it to be rust- and scratch-proof. The multiple display rack can enlarge your storage space horizontally and vertically keeping your space neat, tidy and organized. The storage rack is easy to assembly and comes with all the necessary hardware as well as an instruction manual. Gloves are included, however, we recommend a rubber mallet. Rubber mallet is not included in this package.