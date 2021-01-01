Honey-Can-Do Adjustable 3-Shelf Unit, Chrome

You were looking for new closet storage ideas when your sweaters requested a sit down with you. Not only did they ask you to stop putting them on hangers, but they suggested you straighten up your shoe collection, too. That's when you decided it was time to restore order to your closet with this 3 Tier Adjustable Steel Unit. Its commercial-grade durability is tough to tame any wardrobe gone wild, while its steel grated shelves allow your garments plenty of breathing room. Easy to assemble and versatile, this adjustable shelving unit also straightens up mouthy messes in your basement or garage.