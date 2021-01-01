Adjust Able Office Chair, Leather Gaming Chair With Function Adjust Seat Height

Feature: 100% brand new and high quality . Quantity: 1pc. Material:Sponge And Steel. Colour:Gray. Chair Size: 70X66X91cm Bench Size: 40X40X35cm. Weight Capacity: 330 Lbs. Weight:13.2Lbs. Specifications: It is a new product with absolutely no damage. It is an amazing design,Folds Up To An Armrest Chair Or Chaise. This lazy chair has simple and stylish design with single color block cushion, metal fixtures, and accent pillow, this chair can fit into most home decor designs. This chair could be quickly and easily converts from chair into Chaise and back again, perfect for a relaxing nap or unexpected guests. And it is easy to carry and move, which also can be used in travel. This chair has high quality metal frame creates a sturdy, relaxing base. And the padded pillow and material could give comfortable feeling and safety protection. The outer cover can be removed, and it's easy to clean, which could give you more convenience and durable usage. This Is Our Brand New And Convertible Sleeper Chair, Which Is A Perfect Addition To Any Household That Wants Comfort And Convenience Without Giving Up A Ton Of Space. The Unique Folding Design Makes This Chair Easy To Transform. It Has Multiple Positions, Such As A Chair With Armrests or Chaise Lounge. Featuring Steel Construction, This Chair Can Retains Its Value Over The Long Term. A Pillow Comes As A Gift, Which You Can Use As A Pillow Or Cushion. You Can Put It In The Living Room, The Bedroom,balcony Or Even The Office. Instructions: Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors. Colors may appear slightly different via website due to computer picture resolution and monitor settings. Package Includes: 1PC×Chaise. 1PCxBench.