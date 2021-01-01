From safavieh
Safavieh Adirondack Zabi 8 x 10 Navy/Light Gray Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug in Blue | ADR202N-8
Advertisement
Inspired by colorful motifs and alluring patterns, Adirondack Rugs translate rustic lodge style into supremely chic, easy-care floor coverings. Made using enhanced polypropylene yarns, Adirondack rugs explore stylish over-dye and antiqued looks, making a striking fashion statement in any room. Safavieh Adirondack Zabi 8 x 10 Navy/Light Gray Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug in Blue | ADR202N-8