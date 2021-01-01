From safavieh
Safavieh Adirondack Sasha 4 x 4 Silver/Black Square Indoor Ombre Industrial Area Rug in Gray | ADR113A-4SQ
Advertisement
Inspired by colorful motifs and alluring patterns, Adirondack Rugs translate rustic lodge style into supremely chic, easy-care floor coverings. Made using enhanced polypropylene yarns, Adirondack rugs explore stylish over-dye and antiqued looks, making a striking fashion statement in any room. Safavieh Adirondack Sasha 4 x 4 Silver/Black Square Indoor Ombre Industrial Area Rug in Gray | ADR113A-4SQ