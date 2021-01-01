Highwood Adirondack Rustic Red Square Recycled Plastic Outdoor Side Table

Welcome to Highwood. Welcome to relaxation. Welcome this breezy and beautifully crafted side table to your outdoor space. This striking Adirondack Side Table has a sleek design and offers a space-efficient footprint, making it the perfect place to accommodate your outdoor essentials. Crafted with high quality poly lumber, this will be a great sidekick to the Adirondack Chair of your choice. The proprietary Highwood high-grade poly lumber used in this product offers the most realistic look of natural wood WITHOUT the headaches of maintaining or replacing every few seasons. Simply wash your Highwood furniture to remove any dirt or grime. This product is assembled with 304-grade stainless steel hardware and comes with the assurance of a manufacturer’s 12-year residential limited warranty. Some assembly is required, a hex bit is included and a power tool is recommended (see assembly guide). Assembled dimensions are 24 in. W x 16 in. H x 24 in. D (30 lbs.).