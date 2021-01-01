Keep all of your necessities within arm’s reach on this inviting table. The Classic Westport Side Table was inspired by the casual elegance of the ever-popular Classic Westport Adirondack Chair. Position this piece in your preferred outdoor escape, even on your sun shelf! The Classic Westport Side Table is the perfect side kick to the Classic Westport Adirondack Chair or Classic Westport Garden Chair. Enjoy a lifetime of use as our high-grade poly lumber does not absorb moisture, repels dirt and grime, and makes cleanup a breeze. The color palette offers a wide variety of options allowing you to bring indoor comfort to your outdoor living area. Still not sure? Request a free product swatch so you can view the color and composition of in person. Some assembly is required (see assembly guide) and assembled dimensions are 27-in W x 17-in H x 19-in D. highwood Adirondack Rectangle Outdoor End Table 27-in W x 19-in L Stainless Steel | AD-TBL-CW1-FBE