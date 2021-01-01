SAFAVIEH Adirondack Ivory/Light Blue 8 ft. x 10 ft. Geometric Area Rug

Advertisement
Inspired by global travel and the bold, colorful motifs adorning fashionable ski chalets, Safavieh translates rustic lodge style into the supremely chic and easy-care Adirondack collection. Crafted of enhanced polypropylene yarns, Adirondack rugs explore stylish over-dye and antiqued looks, making striking fashion statements in any room. This collection is power loomed in Turkey. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Ivory/Light Blue.