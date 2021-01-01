From red barrel studio

Adinath 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This patio furniture set is waterproof and high temperature resistant, durable, very suitable for outdoor scenes such as a patio, yard, etc. The frame, which is very soft in itself, is matched with a more comfortable removable and washable cushion, which will make your sitting experience more comfortable. The coffee table is topped with a piece of tough, lightweight tempered, making them a great place to place small items such as decorations, cups, and more.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com