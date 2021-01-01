From zipcode design

Adilynn Dining Table

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This circular pedestal table is just the thing to place in your kitchen nook, corner bar area, or even outside on a balcony or patio. It has a plastic surface and a metal and acrylic round base for additional support. The glossy finish adds to its sleek, modern-inspired look. With a diameter of 27.5", this dining table fits in most smaller locations and is perfect as a drink or snack table at parties or as a place to eat a casual breakfast with a friend. Partial assembly is required. Color: Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com