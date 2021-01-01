Adilynn Dining Table

This circular pedestal table is just the thing to place in your kitchen nook, corner bar area, or even outside on a balcony or patio. It has a plastic surface and a metal and acrylic round base for additional support. The glossy finish adds to its sleek, modern-inspired look. With a diameter of 27.5", this dining table fits in most smaller locations and is perfect as a drink or snack table at parties or as a place to eat a casual breakfast with a friend. Partial assembly is required. Color: Black