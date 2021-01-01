Adidas Compatible With Iphone 12 Mini 5.4, Originals London Snap Case, Protective Cover, Black/White Logo

TPU construction: the impact-resistant TPU construction protects the phone from drops and bumps. Flexibility: the Adidas iPhone case has a super flexible, secure pad from which you can easily remove your mobile phone when you need it. Raised edges: our case also has raised edges to protect your screen from scratches Easy access: with our adidas Originals case, you have easy access to all functions and ports of your phone. Use the charger of your phone without having to remove the case. ICON?Adidas phone case with our legendary Trefoil logo pattern