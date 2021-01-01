Adhesive Wall Phone Holder Mount for Smartphones iPhone External Battery Wall Holder Mount White

Universal Compatibility For All Mobile phones even a fat phone or fat caseConvenient and attractive to hold Smartphones/External Battery/Power Bank in room, kitchen etc Convenient for charging smartphones directly from the wall outlet without a desk; Also serving as AC/cellphone cord organizer Function: 1) AC plug holder when the electric device is not in use 2) cord organizer 3) smartphone wall mount Material: Acrylic, 3M VHB adhesive; Dimensions: 3.39(L) x 1.57(W) x 3.54(H)Package include: 1x Adhesive Wall Phone Holder Mount Notice: Please make sure the wall you stick is dry and clean also with smooth surface, wait at least 24hours after stick the phone mount; Not recommend to take it off the painted wall as the 3M VHB adhesive is strong and it will become less sticky if remove oftenly