Green Adhesive Letters - 3 1/2"

Go bold and colorful when it comes to your projects with Green Adhesive Letters! This collection of letters and numbers offers an all-caps font and a bright green color that is sure to draw attention. Complete with adhesive backings, stick them to a variety of flat surfaces including posters, project boards, banners, and more. Use them to spell out countless words and phrases for captivating displays or presentations. Dimensions: Length: 3 1/2" Package contains 40 letters and 20 numbers.