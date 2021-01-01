Adhesive Cable Clips Wire ClipsCar Cable OrganizerCable HolderCable Wire ManagementCable Holder for CarOffice and HomeIncluded S Size M Size and L.

Self-Adhesive Clips Our cable holder clip comes with a strong adhesive pad that adheres to any flat and dry surfaces such as glass, metal or wood desks, tables and walls. but Not suitable for carpet use and vinyl floor. Easy to remove without any residues and damage. Set of This package includes black sticky cable clips, Perfect quantity and size to meet your daily use requirements.S:20pcs / M:20pcs / L:10pcs Strong & DurableThese wire clips are made of high quality eco-friendly PA66 material which is built solidly for long service life. Besides they are compact, space-saving, and portable for anywhere. Wide ApplicationThey are super useful for organizing various cables including network cables, computer cables, USB cables, TV cables, Christmas lights cables, etc. Widely used in home, office and car. Easy to Install Youd better press all 4 corners to make it more adhesive and stable, then use it 2 hours later. It will do a