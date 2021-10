Best Quality Guranteed. Come with 50 pieces in total, strong adhesive make it grip firmly Self-adhesive, easy to use, creative approach is available as you like to utilize them make your home look more classy. Worked great for cable management, fixed your various wires, network cable, TV-coax cable, USB cords, Cell phone chargers ect. Use a wide range, such as home, office, and many other places you wish to keep the cables organized.