From vovov

Adesso AUH-4020 6-in-1 USB-C Multiport Docking Station

$48.87
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

1 x Type-C Port 2 x USB 3.0 A+PD 1 x HDMI (4K @ 30Hz) Card Reader - TF/SD

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com