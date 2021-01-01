Baxton Studio Aden Charcoal Gray Queen Bed

Instantly add style and charm to your bedroom or guest room with the Aden bed. The modern and contemporary-inspired design is evident in the clean lines and chic details of the bed. The Aden's frame is built to last with rubberwood and engineered wood. The feet of the bed are finished in black, complementing the grey fabric upholstery of the frame and headboard. The headboard of the Aden features a scrolled top design and wings for an eye-catching look. The headboard also features button-tufting and a chrome finished nail head trim. The Aden is made for use with a box spring and mattress. Made in Malaysia, the bed requires assembly. Color: Charcoal Gray.