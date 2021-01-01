ARTIVA Adelyn 27 in. Square Modern Chrome and Black Crystal Table Lamp

Artiva USA Adelyn 27 in. Square Modern Chrome and Black Crystal Table Lamp. This Modern Crystal Adelyn Table Lamp by Artiva USA is the perfect addition to your home or office. Elegant, modern design adds a rich, opulent ambiance to any room. The chrome finish with a square black shade and crystal dripping will cast a soft, pleasant glow on your decor. This Modern Crystal Adelyn Table Lamp by Artiva USA is the perfect addition to your home or office. Elegant, modern design adds a rich, opulent ambiance to any room. The chrome finish with a square black shade and crystal dripping will cast a soft, pleasant glow on your decor.