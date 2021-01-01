Adelmina 66.2" Square Arm Sleeper

The sofa founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, a clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, tight square arms, and metal chrome legs, enveloped in tailored linen upholstery. Our fold-up and down-home recliner designed modern and stylish. The soft fabric is breathable and it is perfect for seating, especially for summer. Soft and full sofa armrest and the foam backrest offer a relaxed and comfortable seated experience to you. That is a great choice for you. Our convertible couch is suitable for the living room, bedroom, study, and so on. Fabric: Light Gray